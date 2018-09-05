Alagiri marches to Karunanidhi samadhi in a show of strength

Chennai: A month after the death of late M Karunanidhi, his elder son M K Alagiri is on his way to his father's memorial at Marina Beach in a show of strength that could leave his brother MK Stalin worried.

Challenging the party president Stalin, Alagiri claims that majority of Karunanidhi's followers are with him. Alagiri was removed from the party in 2014 for 'anti-party activities'.

Alagiri wants to be reinducted into the DMK and has even said he is willing to work under Stalin, but Stalin refuses to bend. Even though Alagiri had earlier claimed that the rally would be attended by at least one lakh people, the numbers are not more than 10,000.

Alagiri and his supporters is marching from Triplicane police station to the Karunanidhi Samadhi on Marina beach, where the leader will pay respects to his late father. No public meeting or speeches are planned. He is unlikely to make an announcement or declaration. He will meet the press later to say that he will take his next decision after consulting his cadres across the state.