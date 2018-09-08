Alagiri seeks permission to erect Karunanidhi's statue

[India], Sep 07 (ANI): Expelled Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late M Karunanidhi, MK Alagiri has written a letter to Madurai District Collector and Commissioner seeking permission to erect a bronze statue of the former Chief Minister in Madurai city.

Alagiri was ousted from the DMK in March 2014 for slanderous attacks on senior party members and anti-party activities.

On August 13, the former DMK leader had sparked rumours of a succession battle with Stalin at Karunanidhi's memorial in Chennai's Marina Beach by saying that all his father's relatives were on his side. Alagiri had said, "My father's true relatives are all on my side. All the supporters in Tamil Nadu are on my side and are encouraging me. Only time will give the answers; that is all I am willing to say now."

However, on Tuesday morning, the DMK general council elected Stalin as the party president, after a total of 1907 party leaders and workers either proposed or seconded Stalin's name for the post. (ANI)