Alarming rise in dengue cases in Trivandrum

[India], May 20 (ANI): The president of Indian Medical Association Thiruvananthapuram dristrict, Dr. John Paniker on Saturday said the increase in Aedes Mosquito is the reason for the rise in dengue cases in the city.

"The summer shower also caused the growth of mosquitoes," Dr. John Paniker told ANI.

Several dengue affected patients are thronging hospitals for treatment. Thirty-five staff of the Government General Hospital have also been affected by dengue. One hospital technician died last week. So far, 100 dengue cases have been confirmed in the district alone and 280 overall in Kerala. (ANI)