[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): With Gujarat witnessing rise in mercury across the state, alerts of heat wave have been issued by the authorities concerned in several cities.

Local weather office said, "The maximum temperature is expected to rise further. Some areas might see temperature between 40 to 44 degree Celsius."

The possibilities of sunstroke increases when the atmospheric temperature hovers over 40 degrees.

People have been suggested to drink lots of water and avoid going out in the sun. (ANI)