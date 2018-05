[India] May 05 (ANI): The Fisheries Deputy Director of Ernakulam region on Saturday warned the fishermen in Kerala and Lakshadweep of the south-west wind.

A south-west wind at the speed of 35 km to 45 km is expected to hit the coasts in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

It will hit the region during the next 24 hours.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)