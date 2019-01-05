Alerts issued as cyclone 'Pabuk' likely to wreak havoc in Andaman

The cyclonic storm 'Pabuk' is likely to wreak havoc in Andaman by January 6 evening when it is expected to pass the Island with a gushing speed of 90 kilometer per hour.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Andaman Sea by forenoon of January 5. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andaman Islands around evening/night of January 6 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph," Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

According to the 'Yellow Message' issued by the IMD, people in Andaman Island are advised to remain in safe places and fishermen are asked not to venture into the Andaman Sea. Also, heavy rainfall is expected to lash the Andaman Islands including the isolated places on Saturday evening. "Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 km/hr gusting to 90 km/hr is likely to prevail over the Andaman Islands, the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and the southeast Bay of Bengal from the evening of 5 January 5 to morning January 7. It is very likely to gradually decrease thereafter," reads IMD's Yellow Message. According to IMD statement, roads, thatched huts, power and communication lines are likely to hit by the cyclonic storm. The cyclonic storm is expected to weaken by January 7 or 8 as it is likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve north-eastwards towards the Myanmar coast.(ANI)