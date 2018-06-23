Aligarh: 'Eco-friendly' bricks made with waste makes waves

[India] June 23 (ANI): The Aligarh Municipal Corporation in collaboration with a waste management company is making 'eco-friendly' bricks.

These bricks are made using garbage, concrete and cement.

The idea of the 'eco-friendly' bricks was given to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last year by A2Z Waste Management Private Limited.

"Bricks prepared in our plant in Meerut have been used in Lucknow and Gurgaon, with the recent passing of the proposal in the municipal board, this magic bricks will be used in more areas now. A single brick weighs 17 kilogram and is worth Rs 35," project head Sam Singh told ANI.

The authorities are even looking forward to decrease the weight of the bricks for better results. "These bricks are eco-friendly. Through this we are 100 percent utilizing the waste. We will be awarded at Swachh Survekshan-2018 Awards in Indore for our efforts," Municipal Commissioner Satya Prakash Patel said. (ANI)