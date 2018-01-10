Aligarh Mayor doesn't know words to national anthem

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): People can go wrong with anything, but not with the National Anthem and it is more shocking when a political figure fails to sing it.

Surprisingly, the Mayor of Aligarh, Mohammed Furkan on Wednesday failed to sing the National Anthem, when he was asked to by the posers.

However, in reply, Furkan said that he respects the Anthem and the issue doesn't invite any controversy.

"I listen to the National Anthem every day, I stand and pay respects it. I always pay respect to the National Anthem," Furkan said.

But this is not the first time when such incident has surfaced. In 2016, a video resurfaced into light in which a couple of Congress leaders including president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committeee VM Sudheeran were seen forgetting the words of the National Anthem mid-way. In 2017, Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh was unable to sing a single even a single lien of the National Song. (ANI)