Aligarh MP demands reservation for SC/ST, backward classes

[India], July 03 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Aligarh MP Satish Gautam on Friday demanded reservation for the students belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, and Other Backward Classes in Aligarh Muslim University.

Speaking to ANI he said, "All centrally governed universities have reservations then why not in AMU? Children coming from underprivileged backgrounds (SC/ST/OBC) cannot afford private colleges. Why is there no reservation for SC-ST in Aligarh Muslim University?"

The Aligarh MP said that students from ST/SC/OBC backgrounds are deprived of good education despite having a college in Aligarh. "Why those students should be deprived of a good education? People come from all over to study in AMU but these students can't study here," he said. Gautam further said that he has been demanding the same since he became the MP in 2014 and will ensure that he achieves it. "I have been demanding this since 2014 since I became the MP and this is not an illegal demand. If BHU, have reservations then why not AMU? We want SC/ST/OBC students to do well. I will ensure that this happens," added Gautam. He further accused former chief ministers of the state of not being concerned about the people as they didn't raise the issue. (ANI)