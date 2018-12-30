Aligarh Police personnel to adopt abandoned bovines

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Aligarh Police has decided to adopt abandoned bovines to give a positive message to the public and avoid untoward law and order situations arising out of these animals rearing in farmlands and roads.

Aligarh's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar Sahni said that the decision has been taken on the suggestion of different police personnel.

"Some incidents have come to our notice in which the bovines which stopped giving milk are often left out in the open to fend for themselves in farms or at other places. Lately, we have to face some law and order issues because of these animals," he said.

"On Saturday, some policemen shared a proposal to adopt these animals. Hence we have decided that all police station chiefs, circle officers and senior police officials from the district will be adopting one such animal each. This will also give a message to the people as well not to abandon their animals if they stop giving milk," he said. Asserting that the police have thought of this feasible solution by considering themselves a part of the society, Sahni added that if needed, then these animals can also be kept at the police stations. "If there will be places in police stations, cows will be kept there as well. Many civilians have also appreciated the move," he said. This initiative by the Aligarh Police comes days after over 700 stray cows were locked up inside a government school and primary health centre in Gorai area of the district by farmers on December 24 and 25 to save their crops from being damaged by the cattle. "The cows are destroying our crops. For long, we have been demanding cow shelters from the government but no action is being taken," a farmer had said. (ANI)