All 22 MPs will push for special category status for AP: YSRCP

[India], May 29 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) affirmed that all of its 22 newly-elected parliamentarians will push for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the issue (special category status) very seriously and all 22 MPs will be committed to helping the state achieve special status category," said newly-elected MP from Visakhapatnam, MVV Satyanarayana.

He also vowed to transform Visakhapatnam into a world-class city.

Thanking voters for electing him as their representative in the Parliament, the YSRCP leader said emphasis would be laid on resolving some long-pending issues in Visakhapatnam. Acknowledging that shortage of water is one of the major issues, Satyanarayana said efforts would be made to bring Godavari water and build reservoirs to ease the situation in the city.

Expansion of the Anakapalle and Anandapuram State highway, pursuing the metro rail project, developing a six-lane road on the beach road, construction of Bhogapuram airport, increasing the air connectivity and fortifying the city as an IT hub to attract investors were some of the key areas that Satyanarayana shed light on. YSRCP got an absolute majority in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, ousting Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power. In the recently held polls, YSRCP won 151 Assembly seats, whereas TDP's tally fell drastically from 102 in 2014 to a mere 23. The party also managed to win 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Jagan Reddy is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. (ANI)