All 39 Indians who were abducted by ISIS in Iraq are dead: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday confirmed that the 39 Indian who were taken as prisoners by ISIS in 2014 and went missing in Iraq have died.
"Deep penetration radar confirmed that all Indians were dead after all bodies were exhumed," she said.
The government said it was yesterday informed abot the DNAs of 38 Indians matching with remains of bodies found underneath a mass grave. One body was a 70 per cent match.
The Rajya Sabha observed a minute's silence after the foreign minister's statement.
The MEA also said that General VK Singh will go to Iraq to bring back mortal remains of Indians killed in Iraq.
The plane carrying mortal remains will first go to Amritsar, then to Patna and then to Kolkata.
The 39 persons, most of whom hail from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul, when they were kidnapped during their evacuation.
The government also came under fire earlier when opposition parties like Congress accused it of making "zero" efforts to bring back the Indians and misleading the nation that they were in were in a prison in Badush in Mosul.