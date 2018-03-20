All 39 Indians who were abducted by ISIS in Iraq are dead: Sushma Swaraj

(EAM Sushma Swaraj last year met the relatives of the missing Indian nationals)

New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday confirmed that the 39 Indian who were taken as prisoners by ISIS in 2014 and went missing in Iraq have died.



"Deep penetration radar confirmed that all Indians were dead after all bodies were exhumed," she said.



The government said it was yesterday informed abot the DNAs of 38 Indians matching with remains of bodies found underneath a mass grave. One body was a 70 per cent match.

The Rajya Sabha observed a minute's silence after the foreign minister's statement.

The MEA also said that General VK Singh will go to Iraq to bring back mortal remains of Indians killed in Iraq.



The plane carrying mortal remains will first go to Amritsar, then to Patna and then to Kolkata.

Both India and Iraq maintain that the 39 Indian nationals are still alive and authorities in both countries remain committed to continue their search for them on this assumption.





It may be recalled that in July last year, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had firmly said in a statement in parliament that she would not declare the 39 Indians dead without concrete proof or evidence. "It is a sin to declare a person dead without concrete evidence. I will not do this sin," Swaraj said in a statement in the Lok Sabha on the fate of 39 Indians missing in Iraq since 2014. The 39 persons, most of whom hail from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul, when they were kidnapped during their evacuation.

The government also came under fire earlier when opposition parties like Congress accused it of making "zero" efforts to bring back the Indians and misleading the nation that they were in were in a prison in Badush in Mosul.