All accused in 2007 Mecca Masjid bomb blast case acquitted by court

Last Updated: Mon, Apr 16, 2018 12:54 hrs
Indian Muslim women walk past the historic Mecca Masjid in the old city of Hyderabad, 17 July 2007, which was the site of a blast on 18 May.

Hyderabad: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Nampally on Monday acquitted all the accused in the Mecca Masjid bomb blast case which was allegedly carried out by a group of right-wing terrorists 11 years ago on May 18, 2007.

The court took the decision due to lack of evidence provided by the NIA against the accused.

The blast which took place at the Mecca Masjid which is adjacent to the historic Charminar in the Old City during Friday prayers had left 58 injured.

The NIA took over the case from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011, in which ten persons allegedly belonging to right-wing organisations were named as accused.

However, only five of them were arrested and faced trial in the case. The accused arrested are - Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Swami Aseemanand, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar and Rajendra Chowdhary.

Two other accused- Sandeep V Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra- are absconding, while one of the accused, Sunil Joshi of Madhya Pradesh, was murdered while the case was being investigated.

