All accused in 2007 Mecca Masjid bomb blast case acquitted by court

Hyderabad: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Nampally on Monday acquitted all the accused in the Mecca Masjid bomb blast case which was allegedly carried out by a group of right-wing terrorists 11 years ago on May 18, 2007.

The court took the decision due to lack of evidence provided by the NIA against the accused.

The blast which took place at the Mecca Masjid which is adjacent to the historic Charminar in the Old City during Friday prayers had left 58 injured.

I had expected it. All the pieces of evidence were engineered, otherwise, there was no Hindu terror angle: RVS Mani, former Under Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs on all accused in Mecca Masjid blast case acquitted pic.twitter.com/d8lDnqE5cG — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018 Another big failure for CBI/NIA as court acquits all "Hindu terror" accused in Mecca-masjid blast. Many witnesses went hostile. Critical documents went missing. Serious credibility issue for investigation/prosecution system. — M K Venu (@mkvenu1) April 16, 2018

The NIA took over the case from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011, in which ten persons allegedly belonging to right-wing organisations were named as accused.





However, only five of them were arrested and faced trial in the case. The accused arrested are - Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Swami Aseemanand, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar and Rajendra Chowdhary.





Two other accused- Sandeep V Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra- are absconding, while one of the accused, Sunil Joshi of Madhya Pradesh, was murdered while the case was being investigated.