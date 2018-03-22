All basic facilities provided to Neeraj Bawana: Tihar Jail

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Tihar Jail authority, in its reply to jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana's application, submitted before the Patiala House Court that all basic human needs and facilities like food, water, medicines are provided to him and other prisoners.

The Director General (DG) of Prisons, however, did not entertain Bawana's demand for a television set in his prison cell, in view of his past bad conduct in the jail.

"Neeraj Bawana is a hardcore criminal who cannot be shifted from the high-security ward and cannot be given a TV set due to his misconduct in prison," Tihar Jail authorities stated in its reply to the court.

Earlier, Bawana, through his Counsel MS Khan, wrote to the Patiala House Court alleging poor condition of the inmates lodged in the high-risk ward of the country's largest prison. The court, on Wednesday, issued a notice to the jail authorities seeking a reply on the allegation, till March 22. Bawana has reportedly gone on a hunger strike inside prison demanding better conditions and a television set in his cell. (ANI)