All five juveniles arrested in Mathura Road murder case

[India] November 24 (ANI): All the five juveniles were arrested on Friday in connection with a case where a 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death on a bus on Mathura Road after he objected to them stealing his mobile phone.

The phone has been recovered from the accused.

Earlier on Thursday, a first-year B.Com student was stabbed to death after a scuffle with five boys in school uniforms in a moving bus near R K Ashram in the national capital.

The boy was immediately taken to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The incident took place on a government-run cluster bus on the Punjabi Bagh-Badarpur route at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The accused will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board for further custody. The argument turned into a scuffle, and some of the boys allegedly restrained Mohammad Anas while one of them stabbed him in the neck. Government figures show 56 juveniles in Delhi were involved in murder cases in the previous two years. Overall, 2,499 crimes in the city were committed by juveniles in 2016, according to police data. (ANI)