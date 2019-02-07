All flights from Srinagar cancelled following heavy snowfall

& Kashmir) [India] Feb 7 (ANI): All flights from Srinagar were cancelled on Thursday following heavy snowfall, airport authorities said.

"Due to bad weather and heavy snowfall at Srinagar Airport all flights are cancelled for today," they tweeted.

Vehicular movement was also restricted on Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials said.

In January, the highway was closed for over 10 days due to landslides and snowfall.

Rajouri in Jammu region also witnessed snowfall after which a snow-clearing operation was launched. (ANI)