All have to sail together: Congress on Karnataka coalition

[India], Jun 29 (ANI): Amidst speculations of cracks developing in the ruling coalition partners in Karnataka over annual budget presentation, Minister D K Shivakumar said they all "have to adjust and sail together."

The senior Congress party leader expressed hope that under the coalition chairmanship of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the party will be able to function smoothly.

"We all have to sail together, we have to adjust among ourselves, and we know the situation. Siddaramaiah has been appointed the coordination chairman, under his chairmanship both political parties will have to run the system," Shivakumar said.

Earlier this week, a video clipping surfaced where Siddaramaiah was seen expressing his unhappiness over Kumaraswamy's move to table a fresh budget when he had already presented one before the assembly polls earlier this year. He even objected to some Congress MLAs lobbying for cabinet berths and holding meetings. Following this, Kumaraswamy hit back at Siddaramaiah and said he did not become the chief minister by "mercy" or by "begging" for the post and was being impeded from presenting a full budget. The differences between two of the tallest leaders in the fragile coalition come about a month after the two parties joined hands to rule Karnataka. (ANI)