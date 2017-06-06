All India Sikh Students Federation denounces Operation blue star

[India], June 6 (ANI): The All India Sikh Students Federation on Tuesday carried out a march in the wake of 33rd anniversary of operation blue star.

The students took to the streets and denounced the operation which three decades ago caused major unrest in Punjab.

The students also carried placards reading "Never forget 6 June 1984."

With today being the 33rd anniversary of Operation Blue star, tight security arrangements have been made in several parts of Punjab, including Amritsar.

As many as 15 companies of paramilitary forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and RAF were deployed in different parts of the state after several radical outfits announced that they would observe the anniversary of the military operation. Operation Bluestar refers to the operation mounted by the Indian Army on June 3, 1984 to flush out Sikh extremists holed up within the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (ANI)