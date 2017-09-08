All leaders in the party are supporting Nitish Kumar: K.C.Tyagi

[India], September 8 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader K.C.Tyagi on Friday reiterated that the party is backing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and that Sharad Yadav doesn't hold the right to call for a party meeting as he is not the president any more.

"All the MLAs, MLCs and the members of Rajya Sabha are backing Nitish Kumar. There is absolutely no split within the party," he said, while speaking to ANI.

Speaking on Sharad Yadav's call for a National Executive meeting and a National Council meeting, Tyagi said that Yadav doesn't hold the power to call a meeting.

He said, "In what capacity has he called for a meeting? He is not the party president any more. He himself gave that position to Nitish Kumar. So he cannot call a meeting any more." The JD(U), headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approached the Election Commission earlier today to file a counter plea against a petition submitted earlier by breakaway group led by 'rebel' Sharad Yadav, stating that it was the real party and staking claim to the party symbol. (ANI)