All meters to be smart prepaid in 3 years

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Power on Monday stated that it will make all meters smart prepaid in three years from April 1.

The move toward smart meters is a pro-poor step as consumers will not need to pay the whole month's bill in one go, instead, they can pay as per their requirements. Manufacturing of smart prepaid meters will also generate skilled employment for the youth.

The State Governments had earlier signed the Power for All document and had agreed to supply 24*7 power supply to their consumers. Thus, the distribution licensee shall provide 24*7 power to their consumers by April 1, 2019 or earlier. However, the appropriate Commission may grant extension in this time period under exceptional circumstances. (ANI)