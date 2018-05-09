All parties for unilateral ceasefire in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

[India] May 9 (ANI): All political parties of Jammu and Kashmir are for a unilateral ceasefire in the state, said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday.

She was talking to media after chairing an all-party meeting to discuss the security situation in the state after the death of a tourist.

"Everyone agreed that we must appeal Centre that govt must think about a unilateral ceasefire like Vajpayee ji did in 2000. Encounters, crackdowns are causing trouble to common man. Efforts must be made to maintain environment so that both Eid and Amarnath Yatra are peaceful," Mufti said.

All agreed that if the agenda of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is followed then the situation in the state will change, she added. Mufti informed that all parties have also agreed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express concerns over the situation in the state and discuss how do we reach out to people. Recently, there have been rampant incidents of stone pelting in the valley that have become a matter of concern for the administration which had claimed the life of a domestic tourist in the valley. R Thirumani (22), a tourist from Chennai, died in a hospital after being hit by a stone during clashes between security forces and protestors in Narbal area. Earlier on May 2, a bus carrying school students was attacked by stone-pelters in Zawoora village of Shopian district. On April 30, seven tourists were injured when stone-throwers targeted vehicles in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)