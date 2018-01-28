All-party meet: JD (U) suggest to end funds, quotas in MPs admissions

[India], Jan. 28 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday pitched to end funds and quotas in admissions for the Member of Parliaments.

Interacting with the media after the Pre-budget session all-party meeting, JD (U) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh said that they also raised concern on the outstanding legal cases in court and discussed measure to deal with it.

"We discussed grave issues of the country including the pending issues from education, consumer protection bill, motor vehicle act and other sectors. Our party also raised concern on the cases which are pending in the court for a very long time," Singh said.

"JD (U) also suggested finishing the funds and quota in admissions for Member of Parliaments, to maintain the dignity of the politicians," he added. The Members of Parliament today attended the Pre-budget session all-party meeting called ahead of the Budget Session. The Budget session of the Parliament will be conducted from January 29 to April 6, with the first phase to be held from January 29 to February 9 and the second phase from March 5 to April 6. The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget 2018 for the fiscal year 2018-19 on February 1. (ANI)