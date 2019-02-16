All-party meet resolution amended at behest of TMC: Sources

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): A resolution adopted at the all-party meeting here on Saturday was amended at the behest of Trinamool Congress, which apparently did not want the document to reflect support of the parties to "the efforts of the central and the state government", according to sources.

According to the sources, the original wording of the resolution was: "Today we all resolve to stand with our security forces and efforts of the Central and State Govt to ensure that these challenges are suitably and firmly responded to."

Trinamool suggested that this line is removed from the resolution and it was replaced as: “Today we stand united in solidarity with our security forces and defend the unity and integrity of India," the sources added. The resolution, passed at the meeting here, said: "We strongly condemn the dastardly terror attack on February 14 at Pulwama in which lives of 40 brave jawans of CRPF were lost. We, along with our countrymen, stand with their families in this hour of grief. We condemn terrorism in all forms and the support being given to it from across the border." It added, "India has during the past three decades faced the menace of cross border terrorism. Of late, terrorism in India is being actively encouraged by the forces across the order. India has displayed both firmness and resilience in dealing with these challenges. Today, we stand united in solidarity with our security forces in fighting terrorism and in defending the unity and integrity in India." The meeting was held two days after nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). On Friday, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)