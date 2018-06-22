All-party meeting underway at J-K Governor's residence

[India], Jun 22 (ANI): An all-party meeting is underway at Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra's residence here on Friday.

Among those present are former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, state Congress chief G.A. Mir and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sat Sharma.

Meanwhile, former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vijay Kumar, who joined as the advisor to Governor Vohra, is also present at the meeting.

Prior to this, Kumar was the senior security advisor in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It may be noted that Kumar was the chief of the Special Task Force (STF), which launched a massive manhunt to nab and kill sandalwood smuggler Veerappan in Tamil Nadu. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under Governor's Rule, which came into effect after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, following BJP's withdrawal from its alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) earlier this week. Differences between the two parties cropped up following the government's decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state, which were suspended during Ramzan. (ANI)