All party MLAs intact: KPCC President Parameshwara

[India], May 16 (ANI): After reports came that 12 Congress MLAs were absent in the legislative meeting held earlier on Wednesday at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office, President G. Parameshwara said that all the party MLAs are intact.

"All the MLAs are intact. Some of the MLAs were late, because they came in a special flight from Bidar," the KPCC President said.

As per reports, 66 out of the 78 MLAs attended the legislative meeting held at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here.

Meanwhile, Congress leader DK Shivakumar denied reports of him becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. He said, "No question of asking for anything (on reports that he wants to be Deputy CM). Our priority right now is to have a secular government. All the 78 MLAs are together." Later in the day, signatures of JDS and Congress MLAs were being taken in support of HD Kumaraswamy, who is the probable chief ministerial candidate of the Congress Party-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance. The document will be submitted to Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala later today. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD(S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. As the results of the poll in the state have left the assembly in hung, the final decision will be taken by the Governor, Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. (ANI)