All round BJP electoral victories needed for India's growth: Amit Shah

[India], Apr. 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah said on Sunday that the party aims to make India shine before the world.

Addressing a gathering at the party's national women's training camp in Ghaziabad, Shah said, "We aim to make India shine before the world. If that aim is to be achieved, election goals must not be restricted to 5, 10 or 15 years. The BJP must aim at winning from Panchayat to Parliament for next 50 years just like Congress did for 50 years after independence."

Shah added that BJP workers must keep in mind that party's only purpose is not to win elections but to take the country forward. The BJP chief also asserted that the party has always worked for the betterment of society and its people. Yesterday, Shah visited Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and said soon the fortune of the same would change for good. (ANI)