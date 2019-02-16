All tears will be avenged, our armed forces do not forgive any culprit: PM on Pulwama attack

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Noting that the entire country is angry over the Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister NarendraModi on Saturday said “all tears will be avenged” as India’s armed forces “do not forgive any culprit”.

"Today, I have come here at a time when the entire nation is angry over the terrorist attack on our jawans in Pulwama. On one side the country is angry, on the other, all eyes are numb,” he said while addressing a rally here.

“This is the time for restraint and mourning. But I want to assure all the families of slain soldiers that all their tears will be avenged,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pulwama district on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. He noted that Maharashtra also lost a few of its children in the attack. “India is a country of new customs and new policies. The world is experiencing this. Our security forces do not forgive any culprit. This has been the policy of India that we do not tease anybody. But I want to make it clear that we don't forgive anyone also if someone tries to tease us,” Modi said. He lauded the security forces, saying they work for the nation selflessly. Earlier today, the all-party meeting was called by the Central Government to deliberate upon the situations arising out of Pulwama terror attack. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Several political parties including TMC, BJP and the Congress even protested against the Pulwama attack across various places. (ANI)