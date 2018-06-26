All-time high threat to PM Modi, agencies advise against road shows

New Delhi: Sending out a warning to states about an "all-time high" threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the home ministry has put out rules in which no one can come too close to PM Modi, not even ministers and officers, if not cleared by his special security, reports NDTV. The home ministry has written to all state police chiefs about an "unknown threat" to the PM.

PM Modi "is the most valuable target in the run-up to the 2019 general elections," the National Security Council has told various agencies tasked with the Prime Minister's safety.

"The threat always has been there but after this Naxal threat we have made each agency aware of the new threats to the PM," a senior officer told NDTV, referring to the Pune police claim that a plot to assassinate PM Modi in a "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident" during one of his roadshows had been revealed in a letter seized from a suspected Maoist. Sources say PM Modi, who is the main campaigner for the ruling BJP in the lead-up to state elections and the 2019 polls, has been advised to cut down on road shows as planned routes present a bigger threat. Sources say PM Modi, who is the main campaigner for the ruling BJP in the lead-up to state elections and the 2019 polls, has been advised to cut down on road shows as planned routes present a bigger threat.