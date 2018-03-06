All-women staff to run Central Railway's Pune train on Mar 8

[India], Mar. 6 (ANI): The Central Railway has planned to deploy all-women crew for Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen to mark International Women's Day on March 8.

Asia's first woman loco-pilot Surekha Yadav will motor the train.

The Central Railway has already appointed all-women staff at Matunga station and this initiative has also got a mention in Limca Books of Records and was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

According to Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, "This is another step towards recognising the presence of women in all walks of life, including complicated and technical train operations. The Central Railway has already identified an all women crew aboard Deccan Queen Express for the new experiment."

The ticket checking staff, RPF Personnel and electric technician will also be women. (ANI)