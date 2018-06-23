Allahabad HC judge appointed DERC Chairman

[India], June 22 (ANI): Allahabad High Court (Lucknow Bench) judge Satyendra Singh Chauhan has been appointed as the chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

An order issued by the Department of Power stated that Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor, appointed Justice Chauhan as the chairman, under section 84 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

"In exercise of power conferred by sub-section (2) of Section 84 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to appoint Hon'ble Justice Shri Satyendra Singh Chauhan, Allahabad High Court (Lucknow Bench) as Chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission," read the order.

On a related note, Justice Chauhan will retire from Allahabad High Court in July this year. (ANI)