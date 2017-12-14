Allahabad HC orders suspension of two DMs over illegal mining

[India] Dec. 14 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court has ordered the suspension of Kanpur rural district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh and Gorakhpur district magistrate Rajiv Rautela over illegal mining.

The order has been passed by a bench of Allahabad High Court's Chief Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta on the petition of one Maqsood, who hails from Dadiyal in the Rampur district.

Singh and Rautela are accused of promoting illegal mining during their tenure as district magistrates in Rampur despite the orders of the High Court. (ANI)