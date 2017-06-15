Allahabad HC questioned LDA for not taking action against Gayatri Prajapati on illegal construction

[India], June 15 (ANI): The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday pulled up the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) for not taking action against illegal construction raised by Mining Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati.

In 2015, Lucknow-based social activist and wife of Indian Police Service (IPS) Amitabh Thakur, Nutan Thakur, approached the Lokayukta with proof gathered via Right to Information (RTI) against Prajapati for accruing illegal wealth. There were other complaints against the minister too, but most of them withdrew complaints saying they did not have enough proof against him.

Nutan exposed a mining syndicate in front of the Lokayukta, which, she alleged, was being run by Prajapati. She also gave documentary details of companies allegedly floated by Prajapati after he became minister. Later on the Allahabad High Court ordered a CBI inquiry into the illegal mining case. The allegations were substantiated by the Income Tax department's reply to the Lokayukta confirming that Prajapati's driver acquired assets worth Rs. 77 lakh in two years without filing an (Income Tax )I-T return. (ANI)