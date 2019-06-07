Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of former Noida chief engineer Yadav Singh

[India], May 31 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Yadav Singh, former chief engineer of Noida and an accused in the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Justice Ramesh Sinha of the Allahabad HC rejected the bail plea of Singh.

Singh had filed the bail plea in the Allahabad HC after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court rejected his plea earlier.

Senior legal counsel for CBI, Gyan Prakash claimed that Singh is accused of corruption to the tune of rupees 954.38 crores.

The CBI had filed charge sheet against Singh's wife, two daughters, son, daughter-in-law, chartered accountant Mohan Lal Rathi, three firms and a charitable trust in 2017. The CBI said that the assets were allegedly acquired between 2004 and 2015. Singh and his wife's income increased by 500 and 1400 times respectively during his term as the chief engineer in Noida according to the CBI. (ANI)