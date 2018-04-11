Allahabad HC takes suo-moto cognizance of Unnao rape case

[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday took suo-moto cognizance of an incident of rape followed by the death of victim's father in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

The court directed the matter to be heard on April 12 and appointed an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the case.

The father of rape victim, who leveled rape allegation against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, died in judicial custody on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea filed by a lawyer in the same case seeking an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The lawyer further demanded a compensation for the family of the victim.

On Sunday, the rape victim, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow alleging that she was raped by BJP leader and his fellow accomplices. Following that the victim's father was taken into the custody on March 8. He later complained of stomach ache and vomiting after which he was admitted to the hospital. He subsequently passed away in the early hours on Monday. The alleged accused in the case MLA Senger has not been arrested yet. (ANI)