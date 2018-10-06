Allahabad: Locals hold procession to honour Ravana

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): For lakhs of people, the festival of Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil, of Lord Rama over Ravana, but there are few places in the country that have a different postulation about this belief.

One such place is Prayag, located in Allahabad, where natives, prior to the commencement of Dussehra, hold a procession in honour of Ravana, who they believe was an ardent follower of Lord Shiva and a great philosopher.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay, a devotee of Ravana, said: "Each year we hold this procession just a few days before the starting of Dussehra festival. We believe that Ravana was a great philosopher, which is why we praise him. Apart from this, here Lord Rama, in the theatrical enactment on Dussehra, does not even burn the effigy of Ravana."

Elaborating about the procession, another devotee, Mohita Gupta, said: "This ritual is followed by the people here for the past couple of decades. People residing in far-off villages and towns specially visit this place during this season to attend the Ravana procession. I am happy that even children are equally showing enthusiasm for the event." A few places in India even have temples dedicated to Ravana and observe Dussehra as a solemn occasion, an example of which is Bisrakh located in Uttar Pradesh. People residing in this region believe that Ravana was born in Bisrakh and was a 'maha Brahman'. Devotees perform prayers and yagnas (special offerings) for Ravana's departed soul during Navratras. Usually, Dussehra falls in late September or early October each year. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 19. The date of the festival is determined in accordance with the lunar calendar. (ANI)