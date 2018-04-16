Allahabad: Posters prohibiting BJP men from entering homes removed

[India], Apr 16 (ANI): The posters prohibiting the entry of politicians and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which were put up by the residents of Allahabad's Shivkuti Colony outside their houses, were removed on Monday.

The posters were put up in the first place on April 14 in light of the alleged role of the BJP workers in increasing number of rapes and crime against women, locals informed.

One of the residents of the colony, RN Yadav, told ANI, "Some five-six of us had put up the posters in protest against the BJP. Now, they have been removed. I don't know who removed them."

Contrary to this, a former BJP MLA, PS Pandey, said, "In Shivkuti, people were angry over local development issues. They discussed the problems with the BJP and the posters have been removed now." Recently, two cases of rape shocked the country and both of those involved a BJP leader either directly or indirectly. In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was accused of raping a girl in 2017 and was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In another case of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, an eight-year-old girl was gangraped and murdered in January. After the conviction of the accused, a protest march was carried out in their support, which was attended by BJP leaders Chandra Prakash Ganga and Chaudhary Lal Singh. Both resigned after the controversy. (ANI)