Allahabad school, college students protest over liquor shops in vicinity

[India], May 8 (ANI): School and College students in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad city staged a protest over presence of a liquor shops in the vicinity of their area.

They also demanded to close the liquor shops to ensure safety as they faced harassment by men who allegedly pass lewd comments on them.

The students said that all legal alcohol and illegal liquor shops should be banned around the school and college campus.

They voiced their demands to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Education Minister Anupma Jaiswal, District Magistrate, and District Rhythm inspector. (ANI)