Allegations prove others are scared of AAP's anti-corruption campaign: Kejriwal

[India], May 21 (ANI): Following the series of allegations raised against him by a leader of his own party Kapil Mishra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asserted that the accusations show that the other political parties were scared of them and their "anti-corruption campaign."

"The Opposition is scared and that is why they are trying to suppress the campaign of Delhi against corruption and this is the reason they have made such allegations against us," Kejriwal said, while addressing a meeting here.

He further said that the only weapon he has is his "honesty".

"I have one weapon that is my honesty. Had I been corrupt, then why would I have registered case against Ambanis and others?" he said.

Earlier in the day, Mishra, while addressing a press conference, stated that an alleged scamster funded Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh's Russia trip.

Asserting that Sheetal Singh, who runs a business of high security registration plate and has a direct involvement with companies who are under scanner for committing fraud in the regard, funded the Russia trip of the two AAP leaders, Mishra urged Kejriwal to come out clean in the matter.

"I have asked for the details of foreign trips of few AAP leaders, but no information in the regard was shared. The day the information in this matter comes out, Arvind Kejriwal will have to leave the country." Mishra said.

Mishra also called on all-ex AAP members, who quit the political outfit citing corruption in the cadre, to join hands and clean the party.

Urging all the former AAP members to stake their claim, Mishra said the party was an amalgamation of the people, who wanted to fight corruption and Kejriwal's lackeys, adding that it was about time that all those who left should unite and make the AAP 'corruption-free and Kejriwal-free' for the betterment of the people.

Launching a campaign to clean AAP, Mishra called on all former party members and people to join the endeavour. Flashing a number '7863037300', the sacked AAP leader urged the masses to give a missed call on the mentioned phone number help in cleansing his party and hence, Delhi.

Mishra also apologised to co-founder of the party Prashant Bhushan and former AAP member Yogendra Yadav for not paying heed to their concerns, at a time when they pointed that few elements were brewing corruption in a party which was constituted to fight the menace.

However, Yadav asked Mishra to decide if his apology is out of 'remorse or revenge'.

"I would like to know if this apology is out of remorse or revenge. If remorse, then I would like him to apologise to the thousands of party workers whom he feels may have been let down and reveal the gospel truth about the internal politics that was twined into the party when I left it," Yadav told ANI.

Suggesting Kapil Mishra to resort to a 'maun vrath' (silence) hereafter, Yadav also said it was time for the former to reduce the number of press conferences he organises. (ANI)