Alleged Hardik Patel 'sex clip' surfaces, he says not surprised

Here's how The Twitterati reacted to the controversy:
So #HardikPatel has a sex life. Why is that an issue and how is it relevant to his political career?— Kanhaiya Kumar (@KnhaiyaKumarJNU) November 14, 2017
Just because Sanghis don't get any, doesn't mean he shouldn't too.
The only reason that the @HardikPatel_ CD should be a news story is if 1. Someone can prove the sex wasn't consensual. 2. The brazen invasion of privacy #HardikPatel— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) November 13, 2017
The alleged sex tapes of #HardikPatel has shocked and outraged many Sanghis and Sanghans. They never knew about the concept of consensual sex— Joy (@Joydas) November 13, 2017
A) #HardikPatel warned such tactics would be used to target him B) What is wrong with consensual sex?Do BJP leaders not have sex? (RSS ka doubtful hai ) C) Who gives anyone right to violate anyone's privacy assuming it is @HardikPatel_ but it doesn't seem it is him...— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 13, 2017
Dear Hardik Patel, don't worry. I m with you. And right to sex is a fundamental right. No one has right to breach your privacy.— Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) November 13, 2017
Jay Shah hides his business behind right to privacy but #HardikPatel having consensual sex with an adult is an election issue?— Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) November 13, 2017