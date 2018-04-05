Alliance Air to begin Delhi-Pathankot flight service from today

[India], Apr. 5 (ANI): Alliance Air will start thrice-a-week flight service between Delhi and Pathankot under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme from April 5.

The flights will operate on all Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at ticket fare being fixed at Rs. 2,570.

"The flight AI 835 will leave from Delhi at 9.55 AM and arrive Pathankot at 11.30 AM. The return flight will leave from Pathankot at 11.50 AM and arrive in Delhi at 1.45 PM. The fare on the route is at Rs. 2,570," the airline said in a statement.

According to media reports, Pathankot will be the 21st city to be connected under the scheme. (ANI)