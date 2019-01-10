Alok Verma removed as CBI chief

New Delhi: CBI Director Alok Verma was on Thursday removed from the post after a 2-1 decision by the high-level Selection Committee, two days after the Supreme Court reinstated him with riders.

The decision of the committee came after CJI nominee Justice A.K. Sikri of the Supreme Court sided with the government that Verma should be shunted out of the post on the basis of the findings of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), informed sources said.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice Sikri and Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, the other member of the committee who gave a dissent note and opposed the majority decision.

Shortly after the meeting, Verma, whose tenure is to end this month-end, was appointed Director General, Fire Service. Verma, who was unceremoniously removed from the agency's helm on the midnight of October 23 after his fight with Special Director Rakesh Asthana became public, was reinstated on Tuesday by the apex court on the ground that the government cannot transfer or alter the terms of appointment of the CBI chief without going to the Selection Committee. The committee's members are the Prime Minister, leader of the largest opposition group and the Chief Justice of India. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who heard the case arising out of Verma's challenge against the government decision, nominated Justice Sikri as his nominee to attend the committee meeting. The Supreme Court, while reinstating Verma, had said that the committee should meet within a week and decide the issue afresh. Modi convened the meeting of the committee on Wednesday but Kharge sought the CVC report on the allegations against Verma and also time to study it. The committee met briefly and decided to meet on Thursday.