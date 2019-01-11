Alok Verma resigns from service

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Alok Verma resigned from service on Friday, a day after he was shunted out as CBI director and appointed as DG Fire Services.

The 1979 batch IPS office sent his resignation to Home Minister Rajnath Singh after refusing to take charge of the post assigned to him, saying: "Natural justice was scuttled and the entire process was turned upside down in ensuring that the undersigned is removed from the post of the Director."

The decision to remove Verma was taken on Thursday by the Selection Committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Chief Justice of India is also a member of the Committee but at today's meeting, he was represented by Justice A K Sikri, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court.

The committee was of the view that being the head of a very sensitive organisation, Verma was "not functioning with the integrity expected of him," according to sources. Verma was posted as DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence, and Home Guards, two days after he was reinstated as the CBI Director by the Supreme Court. His reinstatement had come about two-and-a-half months after being divested of his powers and sent on leave by the government.(ANI)