Alwar gang rape: NCSC charges police with carelessness

[India], May 11 (ANI): National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), in its investigation of the Alwar gang-rape case, has found carelessness on the part of the police officials.

"Action against culprit police officials will be recommended under section 4," said NCSC vice chairman L Murgan said on Friday.

"The victim met Alwar SP on April 30 and FIR should have been registered immediately into the matter but it was only registered on May 2. The commission has taken this very seriously," he added.

An enquiry by an officer of the secretary or joint secretary level will also be constituted in this matter, said Murgan. Previously, the government ordered two investigations by Divisional Commissioner and DIG, vigilance into the matter. The SC commission, during its visit, recorded the statement of the victim. It also instructed the state DGP and chief secretary to provide security and all necessary help to the victim. A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on April 26. The woman and her husband were going from village Lalwadi to Taalvraksh on a bike, when about five men aged between 20-25 years, stopped them and took the couple to a deserted place. The husband was allegedly assaulted and tied up while the woman was gang-raped. The culprits, reportedly, also threatened the couple not to report the matter to the police or they will make the video public. The accused also demanded money from the couple which was given to them but later when they again demanded money, the couple reported the matter to the police on May 2. (ANI)