Alwar gang-rape case: NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan govt over police inaction

[India], May 09 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a case where a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up by a group of five men in Thanagaji area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on April 26.

A video shot by the alleged accused of the gruesome incident, reportedly, went viral on social media.

Reportedly, despite having registered an FIR in the matter, the police did not take any action for four days because of elections on May 6.

The Commission has also observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to the gross violation of the human rights of the victim woman and her husband. "Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Rajasthan calling for a report in the matter, within six weeks including action taken against the guilty and relief/ counselling provided to the victim woman," the NHRC said in a release. "The Commission would also like to know whether provisions of the SC/ST Act, 1995 have been applied in this case for action against the guilty and statutory relief to the victim," it added. However, state Chief Minister Gehlot yesterday asked DGP Kapil Garg to monitor the probe into the heinous crime. Police have arrested one person so far. As many as 14 teams have been constituted to nab other absconding culprits. Reportedly, according to the police, the victim and her husband were going from village Lalwadi to Taalvraksh on a bike, when at about five men aged between 20-25 years, stopped them and took the couple to deserted sand dunes. The husband was allegedly assaulted and tied up while the woman was gang-raped. The culprits, reportedly, also threatened the couple not to report the matter to the police or they will make the video, public. The accused also demanded money from the couple which was given to them but later, when they again demanded money, the couple reported the matter to the police on May 2. (ANI)