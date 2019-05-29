Alwar gang-rape survivor appointed as constable in Rajasthan police

[India], May 28 (ANI): Alwar gangrape survivor was on Tuesday appointed as a constable in Rajasthan Police.

The appointment was cleared by Rajasthan cabinet.

The case pertains to an incident where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area on April 26. One of the accused also shot a video of the heinous act and reportedly circulated it on social media.

The woman and her husband were traveling from Lalwadi to Taalvraksh on a bike when about five men aged between 20-25 years, stopped them and took them to a deserted area. The husband was allegedly assaulted and tied up while the woman was gang-raped. The culprits reportedly threatened the couple that they would make the video of the incident viral if a police complaint was registered.

The accused also demanded money from the couple, which was given to them. But later, when the miscreants demanded money again, the couple reported the matter to the police on May 2. A political slugfest had erupted over the case, with BJP leaders blaming the Congress-led government in the state for an alleged failure of law and order. It had also demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation while accusing him of deliberately taking no action for electoral gains. (ANI)