Always living in fear: Villagers along LoC cry foul in wake of ceasefire violations

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Amid incessant violations of ceasefire by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the locals of Shahapur Sector urged the government to find permanent solution so that they don't have to live in fear.

Sharing their experience with ANI, the locals said that the continuous shelling has created panic amongst the people.

"Pakistan again and again are firing in this area. We are not able to work. I would like to appeal to the government to take some immediate step to stop this firing," said a local.

"Every day and every time we are in fear as to when will the firing start. We would like to appeal to PM Modi to take out some solution to this. we are fed up of all this," said another local. The Locals also complained that no one from the administration or the Army pays heed to their woes. "We are really worried about it the whole time. Not even a single person from the government or the Army has come here to see whether we are dead or alive," a local added. In the recent past, the Pakistani Army on January 5 resorted to shelling and also fired from small arms and automatic weapons along the LoC in state's Poonch district. The same morning, Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire and resorted to sniper fire on a forward post along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Samba district killing BSF Head Constable R P Hazra. (ANI)