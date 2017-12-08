Amar Singh calls Aiyar 'habitual offender'

[India], December 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Friday lashed out at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's for his 'neech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while adding that the Congress veteran has insulted many politicians in the past including, former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalitha and Union Minister Uma Bharti.

Singh while speaking with ANI Singh on Friday recalled an incident when he had a tiff with Aiyar.

"Iss desh ke anek neta Mani peedit hain, iss mein Uma Bharti ji, late Jayalalithaa ji aur tamaam bade bade naam hain. Mai swayam bhi Mani peedit hoon (In this country many people have been troubled by Mani Shankar Aiyar. Aiyar has insulted many influential people like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. I too have had a sour experience with him ".

"Gujral saab (Satish Gujral, brother of former PM IK Gujral) ke niwaas par ek bhoj tha; madhyapaan karke, nashe mein choor madmast aadhe ghante itni kroor baatein wo kar rahe the ki humari aur unki ek etihaisik jhadap hui (Once there was dinner at Satish Gujaral's house, after consuming alcohol he was saying such things that I had a historic argument with him," he added. Singh further said at a time when he had an argument with Aiyar , he gave him a befitting reply "The tiff between me and Aiyar became famous across the country," he added. Yesterday, Mani Shankar took the country to shock after he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "neech aadmi". However, Aiyar later clarified that the 'neech gaffe' happened due to his poor understanding of Hindi language. Soon after his remark, the Congress suspended him from the primary membership of the party and also issued a show cause notice to him. (ANI)