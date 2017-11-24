Amaravati to be developed as blue and green city: Andhra CM Naidu

[India] Nov. 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said capital Amaravati will be developed as blue and green city.

He was speaking after inaugurating first green building constructed in Vijayawada city, which comes within the range of Amaravati capital region.

"Our government's aim is to make Andhra Pradesh number one in the country. This green building is example of changed mindset. Technology is efficiently used in this construction and it will continue in construction of state capital," Naidu said.

The building comprises government offices. The state of the art building is constructed within 12 months with a cost of around Rs 101 crore. The building's specialty is that very nominal amount of cement, sand and wood are used. No pollution causing material is used in construction of this eco friendly building. Walls and slabs were built in Hyderabad; shifted to Vijayawada and assembled with huge cranes. The G+5 storied building is developed in 2.80 lakh square foot. The construction with international standards is equipped with temperature controlling and cooling mechanism. Each floor has a video conference hall. Internet facility is provided. A gymnasium is setup. Solar power, smart parking are additional features. (ANI)