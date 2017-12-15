Amaravati will be a pollution free city: CM Naidu

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu while speaking at AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) workshop on Friday said that Amaravati will be developed as a blue-green city and it will be pollution as well as traffic free.

"Amaravati will be developed as a blue-green city. We will make it a pollution and traffic free. Many disruptive technologies are propping up very fast. We will tap all of them," said Naidu.

Naidu further lauding the workshop said that it was fruitful one.

"This is a brainstorming and fruitful workshop. Two decades ago I started establishing knowledge based society, by making Hyderabad an IT hub. It was that time when I had called Bill Gates and shared my vision. Post that discussion Microsoft came to Hyderabad which is its first premises outside USA. Now I got a chance to build the capital for Andhra Pradesh, post bifurcation," added Naidu. In his speech, Naidu further revealed the hard work he did for the Amaravati's development. "At the time of elections, I promised to build capital like Singapore. After becoming the CM, I asked Singapore government to help for master plan. They gave master plan within 10 days, cutting all laborious process aside, as they believed in my credibility. But we had no land so I called on the farmers to give their lands for the capital in land pooling system. They believed me and gave 34,000 acres of land," said Naidu. "After the master plan was forwarded by Singapore we engaged best consultancies all over the world, for the world's best models for Amaravati capital. We thought of a brainstorming session with all those consultancies coming together. This workshop is a result of that. I request you to make Amaravati your second house," added Naidu. (ANI)