Amarinder condemns Toronto restaurant blast

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday condemned the blast in an Indian restaurant in suburban Toronto, calling it as a "cowardly act of terrorism".

The blast left around 15 people injured at the 'Bombay Bhel' restaurant in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga in Canada on Thursday night.

Expressing pain and shock over the incident, Amarinder Singh said that the dastardly attack on innocent people was totally unjustifiable and unpardonable, and underscored the gravity of the problem of terrorism.

"The incident, which comes just a month after 10 pedestrians were mowed to death by a van driver in Toronto, had once again highlighted the global dimensions of terrorism, said the Chief Minister, adding that it showed that no nation was immune or safe from this menace. Pointing out that he had raised the issue of the Canadian soil being increasingly used by radical forces with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the latter's India visit in February this year,he stressed that no country could afford to ignore the growing danger of terrorism except at their own peril. The Chief Minister also appealed to the Central government to take up the issue of terrorism with the Canadian government so that the two countries could work in close coordination in the war against terror. The Indian community in Canada is dominated by immigrants from Punjab.